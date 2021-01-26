Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 5,908 ($77.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £73.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,765.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,001.02.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

