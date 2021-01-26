Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.40. 14,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,387. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

