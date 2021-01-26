Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $33.94. 100,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 44,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $173,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

