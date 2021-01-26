Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.