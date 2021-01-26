Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 218 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 217,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 83,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

