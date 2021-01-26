Royal Bank of Canada Cuts B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

