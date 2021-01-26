Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$109.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFII stock traded up C$4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.26. 892,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.