Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $26.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of STL opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

