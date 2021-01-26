Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.96. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 92,526 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

