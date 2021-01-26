Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.96. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 92,526 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.
About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
