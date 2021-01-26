Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

EPA:SAF traded down €4.40 ($5.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.15 ($124.88). 1,218,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.71 and its 200-day moving average is €103.07. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

