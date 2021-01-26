Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

ADBE stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

