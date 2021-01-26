Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $22.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several research analysts have commented on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,293. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

