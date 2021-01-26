ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

