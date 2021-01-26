Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

