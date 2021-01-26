Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.