Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.98

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

