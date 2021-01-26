Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,778 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.