Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

