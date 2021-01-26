Security National Trust Co. Buys 375 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

