Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,151. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.