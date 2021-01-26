Security National Trust Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.45. 77,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

