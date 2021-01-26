Security National Trust Co. Has $4.16 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.0% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 116,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 96,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

