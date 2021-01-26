Security National Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.