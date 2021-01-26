Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. 147,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

