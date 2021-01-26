Security National Trust Co. Sells 2,565 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

