Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ST. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.