Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.