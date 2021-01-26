Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.79 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $11.76 million and $7.79 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.