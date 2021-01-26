Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 3,156,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,274,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.