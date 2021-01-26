Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$916.42 million and a P/E ratio of -61.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SIA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

