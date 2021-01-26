SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. 3,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.