SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,259 Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 9.00% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

