SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

