Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Sika has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

