SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SITM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

SiTime stock opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,620 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $8,470,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

