Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,447. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

