Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $260.24. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

