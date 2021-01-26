Sky Investment Group LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

