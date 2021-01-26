Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.29. 297,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,457. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
