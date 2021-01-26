Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.36. 1,284,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.