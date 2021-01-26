Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 18,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 244,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

