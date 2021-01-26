SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.38. 2,094,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,155. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

