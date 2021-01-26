SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.