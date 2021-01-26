SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $512,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.