SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 16,369 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Monday. 1,887,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,288. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

