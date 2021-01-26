SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $146,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 622,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

