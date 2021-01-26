SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 70,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,722 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.63. 1,512,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,160. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.