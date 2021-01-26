SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,457. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

