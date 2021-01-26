Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Snap-on worth $81,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.54. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

