SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 529,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 467,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

TLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

